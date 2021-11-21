Kirkwood police officer injured after police SUV sideswiped on I-44

The officer was partially on the shoulder and partially in the right lane to protect a driver stranded along eastbound I-44 just west of Berry Road

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — A police officer suffered minor injuries Sunday after the police SUV he was sitting in along Interstate 44 was sideswiped.

A spokesman for the Kirkwood Police Department said the officer was helping a stranded driver at around 2:20 p.m. when the crash happened.

The spokesman said the officer's vehicle was partially on the shoulder and partially in the right lane to protect the driver stranded along eastbound I-44 just west of Berry Road.

The spokesman said the SUV's emergency lights were on at the time of the crash.

The officer was helped out of his SUV by firefighters who responded to the crash. He was able to walk to an ambulance under his own power.