KIRKWOOD, Mo. — A woman was robbed while she was in the parking lot of Kirkwood Commons on Saturday.

According to Kirkwood police, officers responded to the 1000 block of South Kirkwood Road around 4:50 p.m.

A woman told police she got into her car, placed her purse on the passenger seat, put the keys in the ignition and prepared to start the car – but before she could start her car, an unknown person got into her car and grabbed her purse.

The robber reached over and took the keys from the ignition of her car. After that – he got into a car parked next to hers and left the scene.

The parking lot serves several businesses, including HomeGoods, Target and T.J. Maxx.

The woman was not injured.

Other local stories

RELATED: Man kidnapped at gunpoint, driven around St. Louis in own car before escaping, police say

RELATED: 2 dead, 4 injured in Monday shootings across the St. Louis area

RELATED: Footprints in snow lead Town and Country police to serial burglary suspect's van