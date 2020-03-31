KIRKWOOD, Mo. — There are positive cases of COVID-19 "within the school community," according to a press release from the Kirkwood School District.

The positive confirmed cases occurred at least 14 days after schools closed on March 13, the release said. The state and county health departments are communicating with anyone who has come into contact with a person who has tested positive for coronavirus.

Since COVID-19 has spread in the community, health officials will not contact the school district when there is a new case, the district said.

"Any information we have has been shared directly with us by the person or family of someone with a positive COVID 19 diagnosis," the district said. "As we continue to see more cases identified, we will not be able to verify and send notifications.”

The district recently closed its playgrounds, fields and tracks. The closures will last while St. Louis County's stay-at-home order is in effect. The district urged residents to not hold gatherings on school parking lots or use shared sports equipment, such as basketballs, on school grounds.

"We understand the need to get out and walk or run, please practice social distancing at all times," the release said. "In the best interest of our school community, please stay off all public spaces."

