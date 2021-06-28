'Difficult and disappointing' | Kirkwood school leaders respond to independent investigation concerning sex abuse reporting and culture

An independent investigation into the Kirkwood School District found years of an imbalance of power, where students who reported abuse often went ignored.

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — The last review of an independent report by Encompass Resolution presented an assessment of the Kirkwood School District's culture and climate to the school board Monday night. The independent firm looked at thousands of surveys, hundreds of social media pages and talked to sexual abuse victims and survivors about their time in the district.

It stemmed from an investigation into a former Kirkwood High School drama teacher named Christopher Stephens after social media posts revealed he sexually abused several students. Stephens was allowed to resign in 1998 after two students reported abuse allegations, and he surrendered his teaching certificate as long as the district did not involve the police. Stephens was indicted on sex abuse charges last October.

Though a preliminary report from Encompass Resolution in January made a number of recommendations to the school district, the final report showed a history of systemic problems dating back to the 1970s. It also recommended several changes to policies, training, and record-keeping.

During the investigation, Encompass also identified nearly 30 other teachers or staff members who were investigated for abuse or misconduct since the 1970s. Often, the reports were incomplete or had incorrect information that would make it hard to keep track of someone with multiple accusations.

Ann Molloy of Encompass presented the information to the board. She said it seemed the district had a lack of curiosity over the years to see an investigation through.

The independent review also made several recommendations to the school board, some of which had been implemented since the report was released in January. That includes teaching students in 6-12 grades about sexual abuse through the SafeSchools program and training for staff in key roles in the Title IX process.

Monday night the report recommended more staff training, dedicating a Title IX page on the district website to make it easier to find policies, update handbooks directed at students and parents, using outside sources for investigations of sexual misconduct and abuse, and adding an electronic filing and reporting system, to name a few.

"What we heard tonight is difficult and disappointing," said Jean Marie Andrews, Kirkwood School Board President on the school board's zoom meeting. "I along with the board and Dr. Ulrich want to assure the survivors, our students, staff, families, the community, and alumni, that we take this report very seriously."

Andrews continued to say she hopes to begin a healing process and expects that all of the recommendations made by Encompass Resolution will be implemented.

The school district released a statement noting it wants all students, parents, and staff to have confidence in the reporting system.

Superintendent Ulrich released the following statement:

“In the coming days, we will analyze the report in detail and work to ensure all recommendations are promptly implemented. Additional investigations into allegations will be conducted, where appropriate. Through this process, we are beginning to rebuild the trust our students need and our families and community deserve.”

The District sent an email to staff and families this evening encouraging them to report any concerns to one of the District’s Title IX coordinators.

Katie Pappageorge, a graduate of the Kirkwood high school class of 1999, was watching the live stream from her home in the Pacific Northwest. She was barely 13 years old when she says drama teacher Christopher Stephens sexually abused her.

"It’s still too soon to speak of “healing” until KSD has truly demonstrated a long-term commitment to transparency, accountability, and change going forward," wrote Pappageorge via text to 5 On Your Side. "Releasing the full report to the public could mark the start of that commitment. I look forward to reading it, and survivors and the community are counting on it."

Pappageorge says she was impressed with Encompass Resolution’s work and the way Molloy communicated with survivors. However, she added, "This investigation marks the beginning of work to repair the harm done to victims of sexual abuse in Kirkwood School District, not the end of it. As every victim of abuse knows, when trust is broken, for it to be repaired, the person who broke that trust must honestly look at their own behavior and the harm it caused, must be capable of self-reflection, and demonstrated changed behavior. This is no less true for institutions than for perpetrators. Only time can tell whether this is true for KSD and whether they will place students and community above reputation."