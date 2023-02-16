Firefighter suffers minor injury battling warehouse fire in Kirkwood

A Kirkwood firefighter suffered a minor muscle strain while battling the fire and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — Multiple fire departments battled a four-alarm warehouse fire in Kirkwood early Thursday morning, and a firefighter suffered a minor injury while battling the fire.

According to firefighters at the scene, the fire started at around 3 a.m. in the back of the Dale Printing Company warehouse on Leffingwell Avenue near Park Avenue. Printing presses and paper are stored in the back of the warehouse.

As a 5 On Your Side crew approached the fire, they could see dozens of fire trucks from Interstate 44 at the Big Bend exit and could smell the smoke from blocks away.

The warehouse was unoccupied at the time of the fire. A Kirkwood firefighter suffered a minor muscle strain while battling the fire and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Fire officials are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

