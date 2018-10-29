Get ready to rock and roll all night!

After 45 years, Kiss is calling it quits, but not before they hit the road one last time. Dubbed the "End of the Road" world tour, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band is skipping St. Louis, but will hit the stage at the Sprint Center Wednesday, Feb 27, 2019.

Additional Midwest stops on the 65-date tour include Chicago, Oklahoma City, Memphis, Omaha and Louisville.

According to Billboard Music, the tour features band members Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Tommy Thayer and Eric Singer and should run until at least 2020.

Kiss is offering VIP experiences and special Kiss Army fan presales beginning Wednesday, Oct. 31. Tickets for the general public go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 2.

For ticket information and tour dates, click here.

