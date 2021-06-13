Former KMOX Radio personality Harry Hamm dies after sentencing in child porn case

Hamm had pleaded guilty to federal charges after the FBI found child porn on Hamm’s devices.

ST. LOUIS — Former KMOX Radio personality Harry Hamm, who was sentenced to federal prison this spring for possessing child pornography, has died.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Hamm died Saturday at age 79 after dealing with a series of heart problems and other ailments in recent years.

Hamm, of Chesterfield, was sentenced in April to nearly six years in prison after he pleaded guilty to the federal charges. Prosecutors said the FBI found child porn on Hamm’s two iPhones and his personal laptop in 2018. He’d also searched for and viewed child porn on his work iPad.

Hamm’s lawyer said at sentencing that the crime occurred when Hamm’s judgment may have been impaired after he’d had a cardiopulmonary bypass, which triggered postperfusion syndrome. Some scientists say the syndrome can cause cognitive impairment.

Hamm was awaiting the resolution of St. Louis County charges of child pornography, incest and statutory sodomy at the time of his death. His lawyer in that case, Jessica Diamond, said Hamm was being held in the Lincoln County jail on those charges until he had to be hospitalized before his death. Hamm had pleaded not guilty to those county charges.