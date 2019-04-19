Editor’s note: Some may find the details of this story disturbing

ST. LOUIS – Longtime KMOX radio personality Harry Hamm is facing child sex charges.

The 77-year-old is charged with possession of child pornography, incest and second-degree statutory sodomy.

According to court documents, on or about April 17 – Hamm had sexual contact with a relative who is less than 17 years old and possessed images on his phone of children under the age of 18 that were partially and completely nude in sexual positions displaying their genitals.

He started at KMOX in 1975. Friday afternoon they released the following statement,

‘We have just learned of the troubling allegations against Harry Hamm. We take these matters very seriously and have placed him on immediate leave as we investigate. We do not have any further comment at this moment.’