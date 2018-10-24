ST. LOUIS — If your neighborhood is plagued by piles of trash, you could earn $100 if you know who put it there.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson announced a new program aimed at reducing illegal dumping. Krewson pledged to give 18 checks of $100 this each this month to people whose tips lead to a conviction.

Since January, the city issued 208 citations for illegal dumping. Fifty-eight people were found guilty or pleaded guilty. They must pay fines of $500 and perform 800 hours of community service. About half of the people who were cited live in St. Louis City. About a quarter live in St. Louis County, and the rest live in surrounding counties.

To report a tip, call the Citizens’ Service Bureau 314-622-4800.

