ST. LOUIS — Reuse, reduce, recycle it’s a phrase to remind people about the importance of recycling.

October 22nd is “Clean Up Your Earth Day.” Each year it’s held six months after Earth Day to remind people of the things they can do to help our planet.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, recycling even a little bit can make a big difference.

Items you can recycle:

Paper Cardboard (must be flattened) Plastic bottles and containers Glass bottles and jars Metal Food and soda cans Food cartons

Items you can’t recycle

Plastic bags Styrofoam Food Waste One-time disposables like plastic silverware and paper plates

The EPA said recycling saves energy and money. It also reduces the amount of waste that will need to be recycled or sent to landfills and incinerators.

Some food waste can be placed in a compost. Items like vet gable scraps, fruit, and eggs shells can be placed in a compost. Composting helps retain moisture and suppress plant diseases and pests, according to the EPA. It also reduces the need for chemical fertilizers and reduces methane emissions from landfills and lowers your carbon footprint.

