ST. LOUIS — In 1998, Today in St. Louis’ Rene Knott was working in Washington D.C.

He had the chance to interview NBA legend Kobe Bryant before the Lakers played the Washington Wizards.

Not only did Rene get a chance to talk to him, his then-7-year-old son also got to interview him.

Rene said he asked Bryant if he had time for a few questions from a young aspiring reporter, Easton Knott, and he didn’t hesitate to answer his questions.

“He stood alongside Easton, gave him his full attention and patiently answered his questions,” Rene wrote on Facebook.

Easton asked him what it was like to play against Michael Jordan.

“It was a lot of fun playing against Mike. He’s one of the greatest players of all time, so I had a chance to learn a lot from him, it was fun.” Bryant said.

Easton then asked how hard it was for Bryant just coming out of high school to play in the NBA.

“Not that hard, not that hard – basketball is basketball. I know if I continue to work hard, continue to play the game… everything will be fine” Bryant replied.

Rene asked Bryant if he had any advice for an aspiring NBA player, “Just keep your dreams alive, don’t let anybody tell you what you can and cannot accomplish”

Rene said his son is now 29 years old and will never forget that moment.

“I will be forever grateful for what Kobe did to inspire my son,” Rene said.

Rene Knott

Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

