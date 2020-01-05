'Kode with Klossy' offering free 2-week virtual camp

Applications close on May 10. The first wave of camps kicks off on June 1.

ST. LOUIS — Want to learn coding this summer?

St. Louis native Karlie Kloss’ coding program is offering a free virtual camp.

Kode with Klossy announced it will offer two weeks of the camp free. Each camp hosts 26 scholars.

According to its website, during the course of a two week virtual camp, scholars engage in Kode with Klossy’s rigorous custom curricula which culminate with each scholar building their own website or mobile app.



In April, Kloss donated Beyond Meat burgers to St. Louis area food banks. Amid the pandemic, she also gave a shout out to a few St. Louis area businesses, including Ted Drewes and IMO's Pizza.