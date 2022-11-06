Susan G Komen More Than Pink Walk returns to St. Louis

For the first time since the pandemic began, the Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk for breast cancer was back in person at Tower Grove Park.

ST. LOUIS — For the first time since the pandemic began, the Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk for breast cancer was back in person at Tower Grove Park on Saturday.

More than 4,000 people got their steps in for the special cause.

“As a single mom it’s been a tough battle to face but I’m a survivor,” one breast cancer survivor said.

Another woman living with metastatic breast cancer said she has been helped tremendously by the foundation.

“I am an example of what research can do. I am a living product of what your donations mean to a survivor like myself,” the woman said.

According to the foundation, it's estimated more than 800 people in Missouri and more than 1,700 in Illinois will die from breast cancer this year.

“Too many lives have been cut short by this disease and we take this moment to pause and remember those lives and to reaffirm our commitment to turn every diagnosis into a story of survival in their memory and in their honor,” said 5 On Your Side’s Hanna Yates, who spoke at the event.

Albright’s Angels walk for a strong woman in their lives: Jani Albright.

“We’ve reached out to friends and family and collected money and done what we can do and we always will,” Albright's mom Ava Whiteley said.

Albright Jani said the battle against breast cancer was hard but she ended up winning the fight.

“I am what they called no evidence of disease so that’s great,” she said.

This is the first time Albright and her angels have been able to hit the pavement for this important cause.

“It makes me cry. It’s very touching you know you can really feel what everybody else has been through,” Albright said.

She said her support system is what kept her going

“You’re not only fighting for yourself you’re fighting for everyone that loves you,” Albright said.