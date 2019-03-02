Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke got off to a losing start to Super Bowl Sunday, and then it just piled on from there.

Arsenal, the London soccer team owned by Kroenke since 2011, lost 3-1 at Manchester City in the Premier League.

The defeat could prove costly for Kroenke, with Arsenal down to sixth in the standings and three points adrift of the four spots to qualify for the lucrative Champions League European competition.

Arsenal has 13 games of the 38-match Premier League season remaining. Kroenke has faced criticism from Arsenal fans about the lack of investment in the team.

RELATED: The Anti-Super Bowl Plan: 10 alternate ideas

RELATED: Denying Isaac Bruce his place in the hall of fame is sports injustice at its worst

RELATED: Buffa: Why I won't be watching the Super Bowl

RELATED: Here’s what St. Louisans will probably eat on Super Bowl Sunday

RELATED: Kroenke crashes Super Bowl party

RELATED: Do the Rams still matter in St. Louis?