ST. LOUIS — Stan Kroenke and the Rams want to take the legal battle over relocation to the U.S. Supreme Court. They want the Supreme Court to consider where they settle the lawsuit with St. Louis.



St. Louis is suing them for breach of contract, among other things, for their controversial exit from the city in 2016. St. Louis wants to hash that out in open court. The Rams want to do it in private, in arbitration.



"I think it should be public because what they did was wrong, but because they broke their contract,” fan Jeremy Ackerman said.



The Missouri Supreme Court sided with St. Louis. That's why Kroenke's lawyers are appealing to the U.S. Supreme Court.

John Amman, a lawyer not connected to the case, told 5 On Your Side the Rams are fighting for arbitration because a St. Louis courtroom would be far from a home-field advantage.



Amman said it’s very unlikely the Supreme Court will take this case for two reasons: it doesn't have national importance and it doesn't address constitutional issues.

RELATED: Class-action settlement means fans could get 25% of money spent on Rams tickets, gear

RELATED: Judge approves $24 million settlement over Rams' PSLs