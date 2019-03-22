ST. LOUIS — A fire at the Kutis Funeral Home in south St. Louis County is being investigated as arson.

The Kutis family is offering a $10,000 reward hoping somebody with information will come forward.

Around 4:30 a.m. on March 22, crews from the Mehlville and Rock Community fire departments responded to a call for a fire at the funeral home on Lemay Ferry Road.

When crews arrived, they found the roof of the home was on fire. They said the fire was small and was put out quickly. No one was injured.

Lemay Ferry Road was closed in the area while police were investigating.

During the investigation, police found two fire-producing devices that they said were thrown onto the roof of the home.

The St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson Unit is investigating.

Anyone that may have been in that area between 4 and 5 a.m. on March 22, should contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).



