Plan underway to revitalize Laclede's Landing

ST. LOUIS — When you think of Laclede's Landing, cobblestone streets probably come to mind. And up until about 15 years ago, it was a popular destination for bars and nightclubs.

But, more recently, some have called it a "ghost town."

Now, there are signs of a resurgence on the Landing and some business owners are betting the comeback is real and only getting started.

The non-profit Missouri Main Street Connection has been working with residents, business owners and landlords to develop a strategy to improve the Landing.

One difference some already see is the fact that more people are calling the neighborhood home. New apartments are filling up and there are plans for more units.

"It's the most amount of exciting activity I have seen since I've been down here for the last 15, 16 years," said Munsok So, president and CEO of So Hospitality, a restaurant group that includes Drunken Fish and Kimchi Guys.

"We're definitely going on the right path of converting the Landing into a friendly neighborhood surrounding," So said.

He bought his first building in the district not long before the 2008 recession when he said economic trouble combined with the physical barriers created by construction on the Arch grounds walled-off the Landing from any signs of progress.

A lot of the planned development for Laclede's Landing is already happening.

The cobblestone streets have been restored running north and south and replaced with pavement going east and west to make it easier to get around. There's new lighting, new sidewalks and security patrols.