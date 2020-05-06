US Congressman Lacy Clay partners with local organizations to host mobile food drive

“We have a global health pandemic, on top of a cratering American economy, topped off with a racial division in this country. We as a nation have to come together”

ST. LOUIS — As the region continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, there are still thousands of families needing help.

On Friday, U.S. Congressman Lacy Clay, along with volunteers from multiple local organizations, helped distribute meals and give people a much needed boost.

More than 30 volunteers from the People’s Community Action Corporation and the Lacy Clay Center for Children’s Health teamed up to provide more than 200 meals for local residents at a drive-thru food drive on Delmar Boulevard.

Congressman Clay helped distribute food. He said it became evident in recent weeks that many communities are in need of basic resources.

“This is a trying time for a lot of families in this community,” Clay said. “So, we are trying to help them through this rough patch by providing them with a week or two’s worth of food.”

People’s Community Action Corporation executive director Mark Sanford said the goal is to take a weight off of people’s shoulders.

“If you’re finding yourself in a food insecurity situation, then this provides an outlet to food to the individuals or families that live within the city of St. Louis, and all of Wellston,” Sanford said.

Harvest Bible Chapel South also hosted a mobile food drive in partnership with the St. Louis Area Foodbank in Affton.

Clay said it’s important that people work together towards actionable solutions that can unite communities and create positive change.

“We have hit the trifecta,” Clay said. “We have a global health pandemic, on top of a cratering American economy, topped off with a racial division in this country. We as a nation have to come together.”

The People’s Community Action Corporation will be hosting weekly food drives in partnership with the Lacy Clay Center for Children’s Health throughout the month of June.

To learn more information about how you can help volunteer, donate food, or pick-up food from one of the food drives, click here.