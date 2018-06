LADUE, Mo. — A Ladue home was ruled a total loss after a fire Tuesday night.

The firefighters said they believe the fire at a home on the 700 block of High Hampton Road was due to lightning. It started a little after 7 p.m.

By the time firefighters arrived on the scene, the fire was already raging strongly. They backed off a short time later, and the roof of the home collapsed.

No one was injured.

Photos: House fire in Ladue

