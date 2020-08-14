x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

Local News

Laila Anderson designs rally towel for Blues' playoffs

A portion from the purchase will benefit the St. Louis Children's Hospital
Credit: St. Louis Blues

ST. LOUIS — One of the St. Louis Blues’ biggest fans is ready to cheer on the team again this postseason!

Laila Anderson designed a rally towel for the playoffs. It costs $9 and $3 of each purchase will benefit the St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

Click here to purchase a rally towel

RELATED: Blues' ability to bounce back critical heading into Game 2 vs. Canucks; time is of essence to fix mistakes

Anderson was diagnosed with the rare disease HLH and was first introduced to us back in November 2018 when she was looking for a bone marrow donor. In December 2018, she got the good news that there was a perfect match.

HLH is so rare, only 15 other children in the world have been diagnosed with it. During her time in the hospital, several blues players visited her. She’s been a constant inspiration for the Blues through the team's Stanley Cup run.

She even joined the team on the ice after the Game 7 win and made an appearance in the team’s championship parade.
St. Louis Blues
Our friend Laila designed a rally towel for the playoffs! $3 from each purchase will benefit St. Louis Children's Hospital 💙 bit.ly/3fSu6Al
Facebook

PREVIOUS STORIES ON LAILA ANDERSON

RELATED: Laila Anderson helps people 'Be The Match' in Couch2Cure online event

RELATED: ‘Hello, St. Louis!’ Laila Anderson crushes it introducing St. Louis Blues at All-Star Game

RELATED: Laila Anderson interviews Alex Pietrangelo and Jordan Binnington at All-Star media day