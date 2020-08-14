Laila Anderson designs rally towel for Blues' playoffs

A portion from the purchase will benefit the St. Louis Children's Hospital

ST. LOUIS — One of the St. Louis Blues’ biggest fans is ready to cheer on the team again this postseason!

Laila Anderson designed a rally towel for the playoffs. It costs $9 and $3 of each purchase will benefit the St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

Anderson was diagnosed with the rare disease HLH and was first introduced to us back in November 2018 when she was looking for a bone marrow donor. In December 2018, she got the good news that there was a perfect match.

HLH is so rare, only 15 other children in the world have been diagnosed with it. During her time in the hospital, several blues players visited her. She’s been a constant inspiration for the Blues through the team's Stanley Cup run.

She even joined the team on the ice after the Game 7 win and made an appearance in the team’s championship parade.

