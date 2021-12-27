Officer shoots dog after multiple attacks in Lake St. Louis

Police said an officer shot the dog after it lunged at them while they tried to stop it from attacking a woman.

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Lake St. Louis police officer shot a dog after it attacked several people and then lunged at an officer.

According to a Facebook post from the department, police responded Sunday to Founders Park off of Freymuth Road for a report of a dog attack. Multiple people reported injuries and one person had bite lacerations on their hand.

Officers spotted a dog near the soccer fields and followed it as it ran back to its home in the Stonecrest Subdivision. As they were waiting at the door to speak with the owner, the dog and another dog pushed open the screen door and escaped.

The dog involved in the earlier attack ran to a nearby street and tried to attack a woman and her dog as one of the officers rushed to intervene. The dog lunged toward the officer, who then shot the dog.

The owner took the dog to an animal hospital and St. Charles County Animal Control was contacted and responded. Police did not give an update on its condition.