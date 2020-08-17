O'Fallon man, woman injured in boat explosion on Lake of the Ozarks

The boat exploded after refueling at a dock Sunday afternoon

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — A man and woman from O'Fallon, Missouri, were injured in a boat explosion on the Lake of the Ozarks Sunday afternoon.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the man from O'Fallon was leaving a dock in his boat after refueling at around 12:30. He started the first engine of the 33-foot boat without any issue, but when he started the second engine, the boat exploded.

The man, 55, was thrown the boat and suffered minor injuries. The woman, 52, was still on the dock when the boat exploded, but she was also knocked into the water and suffered serious injuries. She was flown to the hospital for treatment.

A 20-year-old woman who was working at the gas pump on the dock was also injured. She was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The Lake Ozark Fire Protection District, Lake Ozark EMS and Osage Beach EMS helped the highway patrol with the explosion.