Massive fire reported at Lake of the Ozarks condos

LAKE OZARK, Mo. — A large fire is burning at a condo complex at the Lake of the Ozarks.

Video shared with 5 On Your Side from Erica Harriss showed flames shooting through much of what appeared to be the top two levels of the Emerald Bay Condominiums, which are near the 14-mile marker at the lake.

5 On Your Side has reached out to fire officials at the Lake of the Ozarks for more details.

The Lake Ozark Fire Protection District Chief Mark Amsinger told KY3, our NBC affiliate in Springfield, that crews knocked down the fire at about 8:30 p.m. The chief said he believes somebody was possibly living in one of the units, but he wasn't sure.

Chief Amsinger told KY3 no one was injured, and the state fire marshal is now investigating.

No other information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is confirmed.