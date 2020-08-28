Victim found by fisherman in Lake St. Louis identified

MSHP identified the victim as Jack Brooks, an 80-year-old man from O’Fallon, Missouri

LAKE ST LOUIS, Mo. — A man found unresponsive in Lake St. Louis Thursday morning in St. Charles County has been identified.

The St. Charles County Ambulance District said they got a call at around 6:30 a.m. for a report of a body in the lake near the Lake St. Louis Dam, which is near Interstate 70 and Guthrie Road.

A fisherman found the body, an ambulance spokesperson confirmed with 5 On Your Side. Officials did not know of a boat in the area or a boat reported missing recently.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol Marine Division responded to the scene and took over the investigation.

MSHP identified the victim as Jack Brooks, an 80-year-old man from O’Fallon, Missouri.

Investigators are unsure how he got into the water. The incident is listed as a drowning.

On Thursday, Lake St. Louis police said no foul play was suspected at the time.