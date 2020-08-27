x
Fisherman finds body in Lake St. Louis

The St. Charles County Ambulance District said they got a call at around 6:30 a.m. for a report of a body in the lake near the Lake St. Louis Dam
LAKE ST LOUIS, Mo. — A body was found in Lake St. Louis Thursday morning in St. Charles County.

The St. Charles County Ambulance District said they got a call at around 6:30 a.m. for a report of a body in the lake near the Lake St. Louis Dam, which is near Interstate 70 and Guthrie Road.

A fisherman found the body, an ambulance spokesperson confirmed with 5 On Your Side. At this time, officials do not believe there was a boat in the area or a boat reported missing recently.

A source confirmed with 5 On Your Side that the body was that of an older man.

No other details have been released at this time.

This story will be updated as more information is confirmed.

