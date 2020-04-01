LAKE ST LOUIS, Mo. — A couple was robbed at gunpoint by two suspects while getting out of their car in their garage Thursday night, police said.

The robbery happened at about 11 p.m. in the 2300 block of Gascony Drive.

The Lake St. Louis Police Department said that the couple had just parked and were getting out of their vehicle when two male suspects came into their garage and pointed guns at them.

The robbers took a wallet and purse and then ran away. They were gone before police arrived, and police believe they left in a vehicle.

The suspects have not been identified. Police have urged Lake St. Louis residents to be aware of their surroundings.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call the Lake St. Louis Police Department at 636-625-8018.

