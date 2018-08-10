Joe Morrow has worked for the Lake St. Louis Fire Department for 22 years. He said he's incredibly grateful for the support of the department as he raises his son, Thomas.

Thomas was diagnosed with Autism when he was 3-years-old. Joe says his family is determined to help Thomas in any way that they can. Thomas is a creative and smart child. He is also the author of a book called "The Autistic Turtle".

The book is about how Thomas overcame some of his challenges. Thomas spends time at the Lake St. Louis Fire Department with his father. He says it's very fun. Thomas says he can tell that his dad's co-workers make him happy.

Thomas' family is big on being advocates and spreading awareness. This story is one of several that Five on Your Side is doing leading up the St. Louis Autism Speaks Walk. It will take place next Saturday at Forest Park.

5 On Your Side's Christina Coleman is a co-chair for the annual walk this year. Her son, Max, was diagnosed with Autism when he was two-years-old. Christina is proud to take part in the walk and grateful for people like Joe Morrow, his son and the Lake St. Louis Fire Department for being so understanding, caring and spreading awareness.

