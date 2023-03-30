3 Lake St. Louis officers injured in crash on I-70 Wednesday morning improving

"We appreciate all the thoughts, prayers and overwhelming support we have received from the community," the department said in a Facebook post.

ST. LOUIS — The three Lake St. Louis police officers injured in a crash on Interstate 70 Wednesday morning are improving but remain in the hospital more than a day after the crash.

In an update posted to the Lake St. Louis Police Department's Facebook page, the department said "all three officers are progressing well." The update said two of the officers might be able to leave the hospital as soon as next week.

"The third officer is making improvements better than anticipated," the post said.

A police K-9 named Bach was also injured in the crash. The update from the department said Bach was released from the veterinary hospital and is doing well.

"We appreciate all the thoughts, prayers and overwhelming support we have received from the community," the post said.

Two St. Charles County officers were also injured in the crash. In a Facebook post at about 11:45 Wednesday morning, the department said the St. Charles County officers suffered minor injuries and were released from the hospital.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, five officers suffered injuries and three patrol cars were damaged after being hit by a car that failed to move over for the police vehicles at about 1:45 a.m. Wednesday on eastbound I-70 at Interstate 270.

The man police said was driving that vehicle, 31-year-old Matthew Jones, was charged Wednesday in connection with the crash. Jones was charged with five counts of DWI resulting in serious injury of law enforcement personnel, endangering the welfare of a child and failure to yield to emergency vehicles.