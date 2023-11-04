'It's a difficult time': 3 Lake St. Louis officers healing after interstate crash

"Everybody is concerned and worried and wants to help and steps up to help."

LAKE SAINT LOUIS, Mo. — The Lake St. Louis Police Department shared a positive update on three of its officers who were hit by a car on Interstate 70 at the end of March.

In all, five officers were sent to the hospital, along with a 2-year-old child and a K-9 officer.

The driver, Matthew Jones, is facing DWI charges.

Lake St. Louis Police Chief Chris DiGiuseppi described the last few weeks as an “emotional journey.”

"It’s a difficult time. Aside from just the logistics, it’s a difficult emotional time too,” he said. “Everybody is concerned and worried and wants to help and steps up to help. It’s just like a member of your family is hurt or injured and you want to do as much as possible, but in the end, there are some things that are just out of your control.”

In a department of only 37 sworn officers, Chief DiGiuseppi said having three off the streets is a big deal.

"It is the call you never want to get as the chief or a parent or what not. It's a high anxiety call. As your traveling to that call, you want to get there, you want to see them and make sure they’re OK. It's nerve wracking," he said.

That call came to Chief DiGiuseppi in the middle of the night on March 29, when three of his officers were out with two St. Charles County officers on a traffic stop.

"We had a vehicle that struck one of our vehicles which pushed that into several police officers that were outside of the vehicle," he said.

Nathan Livingston, Kyle Case, Benjamin Fischer and his K-9 officer Bach were all hospitalized with serious injuries.

Now, almost two weeks later, all of them are on the mend, according to Chief DiGiuseppi.

"They're doing good, they're doing really good. Hopefully we are on our way to a full recovery for everybody," he said.

Officer Fischer and his K-9 were reunited days after the accident and are home recovering.

Officer Case is at a rehab facility and could be released later this month.

According to Chief DiGiuseppi, Officer Livingston is still in the ICU with a head injury. After being unconscious for weeks, he finally spoke to his family on Easter Sunday.

"That's a very positive sign, we are very excited about that," he said.

Donations have come in from all over to the Lake St. Louis Police Department for the officers, their families and even K-9 Bach.

Some of those donations include Easter baskets, gas cards and toys. Those donations are coming from many places including schools, nonprofits and churches.

Chief DiGiuseppi said that hasn't only helped the department with their healing process, but the families of the officers too.

"When they have all that support, it really helps get them through it and we couldn't be more appreciative of everybody that has stepped up," he said.

While they anxiously wait for their brothers in blue to join them in uniform once again, Chief DiGiuseppi said they are incredibly grateful for the community they serve.

"I just want to thank the community for all their support. We couldn't do it without you," he said.

Chief DiGiuseppi isn't sure when the three officers will be back to work. He said they are taking it day by day.