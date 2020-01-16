LAKE ST LOUIS, Mo. — The Lake St. Louis Police Department is saying a reported attempt to lure a child into a car was a misunderstanding.

Police issued a warning Wednesday night after receiving a report of an 11-year-old being approached by a stranger.

Police said the child was near the intersection of Pyrenees and Rue Grand Drives when the woman drove up. Police said the woman tried to get the child to get into her car, which was described as a dark-colored SUV or crossover.

The child did not get into the car, and the woman drove off.

Police later found the vehicle in question and talked with a woman about the incident. She said she was asking for directions, not trying to get the child into the car.

Police said they were able to find the woman and resolve the issue because of the response from residents in the area.

More local news:

RELATED: Events for NHL All-Star Skills Friday night announced

RELATED: Schlafly buys Trailhead Brewing Co., will turn St. Charles brewery into brewpub

RELATED: Gone in 6 minutes | Construction worker says his work SUV was stolen on The Hill