LAKE ST LOUIS, Mo. — A man has been charged after trying to shoot an employee after a fight in a crowded Lake St. Louis Walmart, according to charging documents released Friday.

Robert Charles Johnson of Wentzville is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action in the Wednesday evening incident.

According to a probable cause statement from the Lake St. Louis Police Department, several witnesses saw Johnson acting unusually as he walked around Walmart on 6100 Ronald Reagan Dr.

"They described him as being clearly agitated, mumbling and talking to himself, using profanity, and being highly confrontational with store employees," the statement said.

Johnson eventually went up to the self-checkout area and confronted an employee, identified as "L.B.," about the lack of cashiers.

"I'm not the manager," the employee said, to which Johnson allegedly replied, "You're just another n----- in my way."

Walmart surveillance photo showed the employee approach Johnson and Johnson punch the employee in the face.

The employee punched Johnson back, and the two began fighting.

The fight moved to the women's clothing area, where it momentarily stopped. Surveillance footage then showed Johnson pulling a semi-automatic handgun out of his pocket.

The gun fell to the ground, and Johnson picked it up and fired it, but it didn't go off. He then put a live round in the chamber, the probable cause statement said.

Another employee who ran to help his coworker said he found Johnson on the ground with L.B. holding Johnson's arm to keep him from pointing the gun at his head.

The two employees said they held onto Johnson's arm as he kept trying to point it at L.B. At one point, Johnson fired, nearly striking L.B.

The bullet ricocheted off the ceiling and nearly struck another customer.

The second employee was able to put his finger over the top of Johnson's trigger finger and pull the gun away from him.

The Lake St. Louis Police Department arrested Johnson at the scene.

"Johnson's actions recklessly endangered the lives of innocent people and caused panic as people were forced to run out and away from the store," the probable cause statement said.

"Furthermore, Johnson was clearly the initial aggressor in this incident. His actions started a chain of events that could have easily been avoided. His actions could have very easily led to serious physical injury or even the loss of a human life."

Johnson's bond is set at $100,000, cash only.

