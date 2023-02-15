Lamar Johnson's GoFundMe raises over $100K

The Midwest Innocence Project set up the GoFundMe for Johnson to help him with financial costs after being released.

ST. LOUIS — A GoFundMe set up for the recently released Lamar Johnson nears its financial goal.

On Tuesday, Circuit Judge David Mason overturned Johnson's conviction for a killing that Johnson has always said he didn't commit. Mason determined his fate after a 5-day hearing in December and 60 days of deliberation.

Johnson was sentenced to life in prison for the death of Marcus Boyd after Boyd was shot to death on the front porch of his home by two men wearing ski masks on Oct. 30, 1994.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner filed a motion in August seeking Johnson's release after an investigation her office conducted with help from the Innocence Project convinced her he was telling the truth.

Johnson, now 49, spent nearly 28 years in prison after his murder conviction in 1995.

The Midwest Innocence Project set up the GoFundMe for Johnson to help him with financial costs after being released.

"Your support will help Lamar re-enter society with some financial resources," the GoFundMe says. "Lamar's legal team worked pro bono and all funds raised will go to him to help him rebuild his life."

The original goal of the fundraiser was $110,000 and it surpassed $100,000 Wednesday evening. So far, around 1,700 people have donated.

View The Midwest Innocence Project's GoFundMe page here.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.