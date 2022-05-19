St. Louis Lambert Airport job fair features full-time jobs with benefits

Some of the 150 available positions pay up to $60,000 annually.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Lambert International Airport is holding a job fair Thursday, and officials hope to fill more than 100 available positions.

The job fair takes place from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on the B Concourse in Terminal 1. That’s on the lower level across from Starbucks. Airport personnel will have computers available, so people can go online to apply while they’re there or just look at all the job titles. They will also have human resources specialists on site to help people evaluate their skillsets and see what jobs they may be suited for.

Lambert has as many as 150 job openings to fill. Some of the positions they're seeking to fill include:

Airport Police Officer

Airfield Maintenance Worker

Electrician

Facilities Maintenance Worker

Mechanical Maintenance Worker

Painters

Fleet Maintenance Technicians (Diesel Mechanics)

Airport public information officer Roger Lotz said, “You’ll be able to feel out the different positions we have here, because we’re going to have people in those roles available for people to talk to. So, it’s not going to be like – OK, I don’t know what I’m applying for. You can talk to someone right there and say, 'What do you do? How do you do it? Do I have the skillsets for it? I may not be coming from a traditional job path, but do you think I have the skillset?' And they can answer those questions.”

Lotz said these are full-time jobs with benefits. Some of these positions pay $30-$60,000 a year.

At least 11 of the job titles come with bonuses. Airport Authority positions with hiring incentives include:

Airfield Maintenance Worker: $3,000

Electrician: $3,000

Stationary Engineer: $1,500

Fleet Maintenance Tech III: $3,000

HVAC Mechanic: $1,500

Electronic Control Systems Tech I: $3,000

Facilities Maintenance Worker: $3,000

Gardener: $1,500

Programmer/Analyst III: $3,000

Tele communicator: $1,500

Airport Police Officer: $1,500