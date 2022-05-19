St. Louis Lambert Airport job fair features full-time jobs with benefits

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Lambert International Airport is holding a job fair Thursday, and officials hope to fill more than 100 available positions.
The job fair takes place from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on the B Concourse in Terminal 1. That’s on the lower level across from Starbucks. Airport personnel will have computers available, so people can go online to apply while they’re there or just look at all the job titles. They will also have human resources specialists on site to help people evaluate their skillsets and see what jobs they may be suited for.
Lambert has as many as 150 job openings to fill. Some of the positions they're seeking to fill include:
- Airport Police Officer
- Airfield Maintenance Worker
- Electrician
- Facilities Maintenance Worker
- Mechanical Maintenance Worker
- Painters
- Fleet Maintenance Technicians (Diesel Mechanics)
Airport public information officer Roger Lotz said, “You’ll be able to feel out the different positions we have here, because we’re going to have people in those roles available for people to talk to. So, it’s not going to be like – OK, I don’t know what I’m applying for. You can talk to someone right there and say, 'What do you do? How do you do it? Do I have the skillsets for it? I may not be coming from a traditional job path, but do you think I have the skillset?' And they can answer those questions.”
Lotz said these are full-time jobs with benefits. Some of these positions pay $30-$60,000 a year.
At least 11 of the job titles come with bonuses. Airport Authority positions with hiring incentives include:
- Airfield Maintenance Worker: $3,000
- Electrician: $3,000
- Stationary Engineer: $1,500
- Fleet Maintenance Tech III: $3,000
- HVAC Mechanic: $1,500
- Electronic Control Systems Tech I: $3,000
- Facilities Maintenance Worker: $3,000
- Gardener: $1,500
- Programmer/Analyst III: $3,000
- Tele communicator: $1,500
- Airport Police Officer: $1,500
Those and other openings for the city of St. Louis can be found on the city’s job website.