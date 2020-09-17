Terminal 2 construction to impact traffic at Lambert airport

Construction on Arrivals Drive will being at 10 p.m. on Friday

ST. LOUIS — Anyone who is planning on dropping someone off at St. Louis Lambert International Airport in the next few weeks – listen up.

Construction on Arrivals Drive will being at 10 p.m. on Friday, which will temporarily change access to Terminal Two (T2) ground transportation.

The project will require all essential pick-up operations for T2 to occur on the arrivals level, according to a press release. This will include passenger pick-up, ride share, motel/hotel rental car and airport parking shuttles.

What will this project accomplish?

The enhancements around T2 will improve traffic congestion and add curbside parking on the arrivals level, the release said.

The new garage entrance will also add access to the T2 garage by allowing westbound Lambert International Boulevard (LIB) traffic from Interstate 70 to enter directly from LIB, avoiding the congestion on Arrivals Drive.

The airport said a new sign system will also improve airport experience on both levels for arrivals and departures.

How will the construction affect airport traffic?

Both car and pedestrian traffic on the lower level of T2 will be closed during the work phase of the project. The passenger pick-up and drop-off for T2 will be conducted on departures or the upper level.

This includes taxies, hotel, rental car, ride share cars and hotel shuttles. Entry to the T2 parking garage will also be re-routed.

Passengers and those picking up travelers need to be aware that the exits on the lower level of T2 will be marked as closed. To leave the terminal building, people will need to go to departures or the upper level.

When will the project be completed?

This phase of construction on the arrivals level of T2 is expected to take two weeks. The new garage entrance for LIB westbound traffic is expected to be completed by late fall or early winter of this year.

The airport said it hopes by doing the work during this time, fewer people will be inconvenienced by the construction.