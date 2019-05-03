FENTON, Mo. — As warm weather nears, you'll start thinking about yard work. If you want someone else to do the job for you, there could be a big problem. The demand for legal, foreign workers is soaring and the visa program that brings them here, isn't keeping up.

Foreign seasonal workers are crucial for landscapers' bottom lines.

They come only for a few months. They pay taxes and social security and are required to return home, but while companies rely on them they have been caught up in the immigration debate.

“It’s a huge problem for all of us," business owner of TRC outdoor, Chris Rhodes said.

Since 2010, Rhodes has been working to expand his landscaping business.

"We've been adding a lot of customers and employees since the beginning," he said.

This year, he fears he may have to scale back on operations.

"It's been a real struggle for us," he told 5 On Your Side.

It's all because the federal government is denying landscaping companies H-2B visas, which allow businesses to hire legal foreign seasonal workers to fill short-term labor gaps.

"We rely on our seasonal workers to fulfill that need during those months," Rhodes said.

Every year, Rhodes has come to rely on a dozen qualified workers from outside the country, but demand for foreign worker visas has soared in recent years and Congress hasn't increased the cap. It's left his business scrambling and short-staffed.

"It's a problem for us and it's a problem across our whole industry," he said.

Twice a year, the government releases 33,000 H-2B visas. There aren't enough of them to go around so the system has turned into a lottery. Rhodes has been denied once and is concerned it will happen again this year.

"We really like to see a fair process," he said.

Rhodes said he has already had to give up on big contracts and turn customers away.

"To be constricted from growing any further, just due to a governmental regulation is very difficult," Rhodes said.

He told 5 On Your Side while he's uncertain what the future may hold for his company, he's advocating for a permanent fix.

"We really need Congress too step up and stop using H-2B as leverage for other things," he said. "It's not immigration. These people are temporary workers that come here and go home."

The majority of the workers in the H-2B program, more than three out of four, come from Mexico. They are fingerprinted, interviewed by the State Department and vetted through background checks. Foreign workers from previous years used to be excluded from the quota, but Congress halted that practice in 2017 in response to complaints that foreigners undermined American workers.