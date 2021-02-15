Large fire burns Edwardsville lumber yard in freezing temps and snow

Crews from several area departments responded to the scene to help put out the flames in the middle of a snow storm and dangerously cold temperatures

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — Firefighters are on the scene of a large fire at a lumber hard in Edwardsville, Illinois. The fire has led to more than 1,000 power and natural gas outages in the area.

The Collinsville Emergency Management Agency described it as a second-alarm blaze at R.P. Lumber, which is located 514 E. Vandalia Street. A large cloud of dark smoke could be seen rising from the scene.

“Hope everyone on scene stays safe during this cold weather. If you are heading to Edwardsville please stay out of the area,” the Collinsville Emergency Management Agency shared on Facebook.

Ameren Illinois confirmed with 5 On Your Side that the fire has led to about 1,300 customers to lose their electricity. The fire took down a line, which led to the power outage. Utility crews are on the scene trying to fix the issue using a workaround that should restore power to the vast majority of customers by about 4:30 p.m., Ameren officials said.

The large fire also forced Ameren Illinois to shut off natural gas in the area, leaving an unknown number of customers without the service. There’s no estimated time on when the gas service will be restored.

5 On Your Side has a crew in Edwardsville gathering more details. We will continue to update this developing story as more information is confirmed.