MEXICO, Mo. — Multiple fire departments are on the scene of what is believed to be a large gas pipeline fire along Highway 15 in Audrain County, about 2 hours northwest of St. Louis.

The Audrain County Emergency Management Department said they responded to multiple 911 calls for a loud explosion along Highway 15 in Mexico. The first crews arrived around 3 a.m. and found a massive fire in the pipeline operated by Panhandle Eastern Pipe Line Company, LP based out of Dallas.



No injuries or fatalities have been reported. Officials on the scene said it’s too soon to know if anyone has property damage.

They also said the pipeline has been shut off, but it will take a while for the gas to bleed off. There is no need to evacuate from the City of Mexico.

Several people are tweeting pictures and video, which shows flames shooting into the sky. One resident called our newsroom to say flames are 60 feet high and she said the sky is “lit up like it’s the middle of the afternoon.”

