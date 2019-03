ST. PETERS, Mo. — Firefighters are putting a St. Peters family up in a hotel after a large tree fell on the roof of the family's home Thursday night.

Firefighters said strong winds brought the 45- or 50-foot tree down, damaging the home. Firefighters said the wet ground allowed for the wind to uproot the large tree.

The tree was too large to be removed by nightfall. Firefighters wanted to make sure the family was safe, so they paid to put them up in a hotel.