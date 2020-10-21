Largest medical marijuana grower in Missouri sets up shop in St. Louis County

It takes BeLeaf Medical six months to go from planting seeds to putting products on the shelf

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Medical marijuana in Missouri starts this week and the largest grow facility is in the St. Louis area.

BeLeaf Medical is in St. Louis County and can harvest 8,000 to 10,000 pounds of marijuana in a year that will be distributed throughout the state.

It takes six months to get from seed to shelf and then add a week of testing. The company grows cannabis that will be used to supply medical dispensaries. Flower for smoking, edibles, topicals and other products will be made from the plants.

“People are incredibly excited about this,” Mitch Meyers, CEO said. “There are people honestly that have an expiration date on them that have been waiting on this to be available. So we are happy we are at the finish line.”

The cultivation facility employs close to 30 people. Its dispensaries open later this month. They are excited to serve the roughly 70,000 patients in Missouri.