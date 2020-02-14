ST. PETERS, Mo. — Friday is the last day for certain qualifying St. Peters residents to sign up for free lawn mowing assistance.

Applications for the city's Lawn Mowing Assistance Program close at 5 p.m., Feb. 14. Residents who qualify will have their lawn mowed for them up to 10 times between April and October.

To qualify, everyone in the home must be at least 62 or have a severe disability.

Households also can't exceed the following income levels:

One-person household ($28,500)

Two-person household ($32,550)

Three-person household ($36,600)

Four-person household ($40,650)

To read more about the program and download the application, click here.

Completed applications and required documents must be delivered to St. Peters City Hall by 5 p.m.

