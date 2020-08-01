ST. LOUIS — It’s the last time you can get your frozen custard fix... at least for the next month.
Wednesday is the last day you can get treats at Ted Drewes until mid-February.
The frozen custard shop posted about it on Facebook Tuesday night.
“Come on over for one last fix!”
RELATED: Arch Apparel selling Ted Drewes, Pappy’s dog toys
MORE LOCAL NEWS
- Where to get frozen custard in the St. Louis area, besides Ted Drewes
- VERIFY: Where do Missouri Lottery proceeds go?
- Several St. Louis spots featured on Food Network’s ‘best sandwiches in America’ list
- Local sauce company Halo+Cleaver adds new retailers in St. Louis, Springfield
- Why this St. Louis franchisee was selected to test a Burger King redesign