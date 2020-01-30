ST. LOUIS — The Last Hotel in downtown St. Louis is hosting a Polar Plunge to benefit Stray Rescue.

The hotel is seeking those who are brave enough to take a dip in the hotel’s rooftop pool on Feb. 1.

The first 30 people to participate in the Polar Plunge will receive a commemorative towel and everyone who donates will get a free drink.

The entry fee is $25, and all the proceeds will go to Stray Rescue.

If you’d like to participate in the Polar Plunge, click here.

The event will take place at The Last Hotel from 1 to 5 p.m. on Feb. 1.





More Local News