Late penalties to be waived for outstanding parking tickets in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — With the return of parking enforcement in the City of St. Louis on June 1, there will also be an amnesty period for outstanding tickets.

If you pay all of your tickets by Aug. 31, no matter how old they are, all your late penalties will be removed from your account.

Treasurer Tishaura Jones is offering the amnesty period as a way to help St. Louisans in these difficult economic times, according to a press release.

“The shut-down allowed us to migrate to a new system, which will offer new features such as the ability to set up payment plans on outstanding balances, and contesting tickets online,” said Jones. “I want to help St. Louisans throughout the region to get out of debt. And if you need additional help, we offer free 1-on-1 financial counseling and classes at the Office of Financial Empowerment.”

The office originally suspended ticketing on March 16, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Since then, Jones has offered financial tips and resources, which are available at stlofe.org and on Facebook.