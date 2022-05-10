Child airlifted to St. Louis hospital after legs injured in lawnmower accident

The child received "injuries to their legs severe enough that it required them to be flown to a St. Louis hospital," the Rosewood Heights Fire Department said.

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. — A young Metro East boy was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital after his legs were severely injured by a riding lawnmower Monday evening.

The Rosewood Heights Fire Department said the incident occurred at around 6 p.m. Monday in Rosewood Heights.

The child received "injuries to their legs severe enough that it required them to be flown to a St. Louis hospital," the fire district said in a Facebook post.

The boy's age wasn't released. Officials did not have an update on his condition as of Tuesday morning.