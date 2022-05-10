Child airlifted to St. Louis hospital after legs injured in lawnmower accident

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. — A young Metro East boy was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital after his legs were severely injured by a riding lawnmower Monday evening.
The Rosewood Heights Fire Department said the incident occurred at around 6 p.m. Monday in Rosewood Heights.
The child received "injuries to their legs severe enough that it required them to be flown to a St. Louis hospital," the fire district said in a Facebook post.
The boy's age wasn't released. Officials did not have an update on his condition as of Tuesday morning.
"We want to thank the Alton Memorial ambulance crew and Air Evac medical helicopter for the great job with the treatment of the child and to Madison County Sheriffs Dept. dispatchers for working to get us of all the needed resources so quickly," the district said.