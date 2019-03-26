ST CHARLES, Mo. — A lawsuit filed this week by the former director of sales at Ameristar Casino claimed a manager told her to never book nightclub events for all black people and wrongly fired her last year.

Kim Carpenter is suing Ameristar and its parent company because she said she was wrongly fired a day she reported her manager for getting mad at her for booking an event.

The lawsuit said Carpenter was fired about a month after she was given a positive performance review and bonus.

The lawsuit said the performance evaluation was given on March 1, 2018, and a bonus a week later. On April 5, 2018, she complained to a supervisor about a sexist workplace and the incident with a manager. She said the manager got angry at her for booking a nightclub event and told her he never wanted her to book "a nightclub event for all black people."

She said she was fired the next day and was told she was not a "good cultural fit." The lawsuit said this was the first time she was criticized or disciplined for being a bad cultural fit.

A spokesman from Boyd Gaming — Ameristar's Parent company — provided the following statement in response to the lawsuit:

We strongly dispute the allegations. However, given that this matter is the subject of pending litigation, we cannot comment further at this time.