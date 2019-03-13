ST. CHARLES, Mo. – An Amazon delivery driver who was shot over a parking space is suing the man accused of shooting him.

Jaylen Walker’s attorneys filed a civil lawsuit against Larry Thomlison.

March 5, police said Thomlison confronted Walker in the parking lot of a Target after the 21-year-old parked in a handicapped parking space.

Police said Thomlison pulled out his phone to record the parking violation and the two started arguing.

As Walker started walking away, Thomlison pulled out a gun and fired at Walker, shooting him in the back.

Walker suffered serious injuries and was told he would be paralyzed for the rest of his life.

Walker’s lawyers are seeking more than $250 million in damages.