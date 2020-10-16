Fire reported at recently renovated Clayton hotel

No one was injured in the fire

CLAYTON, Mo. — A fire was reported at Le Meridien St. Louis Clayton Friday morning — a hotel that just reopened a couple weeks ago after undergoing millions of dollars in renovations.

At around 10:49 a.m., the Clayton Fire Department was dispatched to the hotel.

When firefighters arrived, the fire alarm was activated, and evacuation of the hotel was in progress. Crews were told there was smoke on the fifth floor.

When firefighters went to that floor, crews found heavy smoke and searched the floor to make sure everyone was able to evacuate.

The fire started in the housekeeping storage room on that floor, the department said in a news release.

The fire was controlled by the building's fire suppression system and smoke and water damage appeared to be isolated to the fifth floor.

No one was injured in the fire and officials are still investigating the cause.