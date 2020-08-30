'Deeply upsetting and troubling' | Leaders react after officers shot in St. Louis

One officer was shot in the head and another was shot in the leg. The officer who was shot in the head is in critical condition.

ST. LOUIS — Leaders in the St. Louis area are reacting to the news of two police officers being shot in the City of St. Louis.

The shooting happened in St. Louis’ South Grand neighborhood on Saturday.

One officer was shot in the head and another was shot in the leg. The officer who was shot in the head is in critical condition.

Since June 1, eight officers have been shot in the City of St. Louis.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson shared the following in a tweet,

"Two SLMPD officers were shot by a gunman tonight while protecting St. Louis citizens, and they are now hospitalized. Teresa & I are praying for the officers and their families. Chief Hayden said this makes eight STL officers shot since June. This violence must end! #BackTheBlue"

Statement from St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson,

“What happened today is deeply upsetting and troubling. We’ve had eight officers now shot in the line of duty since June 1. I ask that everyone please keep the injured officers from tonight in their thoughts and prayers, in addition to all the men and women of the SLMPD and their friends, family and loved ones.”

Statement from Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner,