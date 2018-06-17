ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – If you are hearing fireworks in your neighborhood you are not alone. It's that time of year again. Fireworks tents are popping up in St. Charles County and other places where it's legal to sell them.

Paramedics say it's best to leave fireworks to the experts. They see a lot of fireworks injuries this time of year, particularly to the hands and eyes.

Karen O'Neill has been with the St. Charles Ambulance district for 27 years.

She's seen a lot of fireworks injuries, but one cause by an exploding cherry bomb was the worst.

“Not only did he have significant injuries from it exploding while in his pocket, he also had injuries to his hand when he tried to put out the fire that happened on his clothes. So he had both hand and leg injuries from that.” Battalion Chief Karen O'Neill said.

And if you think sparklers are safer bet for the kids, think again. They can heat up to one thousand degrees. If you are going to use fireworks, don't wear loose clothing, tie back your hair, wear close toed shoes and protect your eyes.

© 2018 KSDK