Left Bank Books asks readers for help as it struggles amid pandemic

"It costs more to operate safely and do business primarily online, and, as you see from the numbers, we are taking in far less than we need"

ST. LOUIS — Left Bank Books is asking readers for help as it faces struggles due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Staff at the beloved Central West End bookstore posted a letter to their readers on Tuesday asking for donations.

In the letter, staff said they have been operating from “sheer willpower” over the last seven months and have avoided layoffs or reducing benefits.

“But we’re headed into the holiday season, and we’re struggling,” they said in the letter.

The last two months of the year account for one-third of the store’s revenue and it is 46% behind October of last year, staff said.

“It costs more to operate safely and do business primarily online, and, as you see from the numbers, we are taking in far less than we need,” they said.

During the pandemic, the store has been offering curbside pickup, delivery and appointments for guests to browse the shelves safely.

The store has also been hosting virtual events. Before the virus, events accounted for 20% of the store’s business.

With sales at an “alarming low and no additional federal assistance in sight,” the store is asking its readers to support it “in generous numbers this holiday season.”

Readers can shop the store’s holiday catalogue, buy a book or just make a donation.

“The sooner you place your orders or come in to browse by appointment, the more certain you can be of finding what you want. And the more certain we can be of being able to celebrate our 52nd birthday with you next July,” staff said.